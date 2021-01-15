Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $20.4M Sale of Industrial Property in Metro Orlando

Altamonte Commerce Center offers 1,000- to 14,800-square-foot spaces that were 96 percent leased at the time of sale.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $20.4 million sale of Altamonte Commerce Center, an eight-building, 185,600-square-foot industrial property in Altamonte Springs. The buildings are situated on 13.2 acres, one half-mile from Interstate 4 and 11 miles north of downtown Orlando. The portfolio was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. The buildings offer 1,000- to 14,800-square-foot spaces. Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Rick Brugge and Dominic Montazemi, with support from Jared Bonshire, David Perez, Zachary Eicholtz, Ryan Jenkins and Jordan Stenholm of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, SunCap Opportunity Fund LLC. Longpoint Realty Partners acquired the property for $110 per square foot.