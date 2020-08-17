REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $20.6M Sale of Creekside Apartments in San Leandro, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Creekside-Apts-San-Leandro-CA

Located in San Leandro, Calif., Creekside Apartments features 80 apartments, a swimming pool and laundry facilities.

SAN LEANDRO, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Creekside Apartments, a multifamily property located at 424 Callan Ave. in San Leandro. Trion Properties acquired the asset from a private partnership for $20.6 million.

Developed in 1969, Creekside Apartments features 80 one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging more than 880 square feet. At the time of sale, six of the units were fully renovated. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry facilities.

Jason Parr, Scott MacDonald and Seth Siegel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  