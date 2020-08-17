Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $20.6M Sale of Creekside Apartments in San Leandro, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Located in San Leandro, Calif., Creekside Apartments features 80 apartments, a swimming pool and laundry facilities.

SAN LEANDRO, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Creekside Apartments, a multifamily property located at 424 Callan Ave. in San Leandro. Trion Properties acquired the asset from a private partnership for $20.6 million.

Developed in 1969, Creekside Apartments features 80 one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging more than 880 square feet. At the time of sale, six of the units were fully renovated. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry facilities.

Jason Parr, Scott MacDonald and Seth Siegel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.