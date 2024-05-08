Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $20.7M Sale of South Florida Industrial Building Leased to The Shade Store

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $20.7 million sale of a 93,873-square-foot industrial facility in Pompano Beach, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. The property is fully leased to The Shade Store, a retailer with 145 showrooms across the country. The tenant utilizes the space for manufacturing window treatments, distribution and housing its logistics department. Link Logistics purchased the industrial facility from Elion Partners.

Dominic Montazemi, Mike Davis, Greg Miller, Rick Brugge and Rick Colon of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Matthew McAllister, Christopher Thomson, Christopher Metzger and Rick Etner of Cushman & Wakefield’s South Florida Industrial Team also supported the sale process and will represent the buyer in leasing efforts for the facility.

The property is located within Gateway Industrial Park at 3141 S.W. 10th St., about 10 miles north of Fort Lauderdale via I-95. The facility, which was originally constructed as a build-to-suit for Bennett Auto Supply in 2001, features 24-foot clear heights, eight dock-high loading positions, two drive-in bays with ramps and an ESFR sprinkler system. The seller and The Shade Store made significant capital improvements to the facility prior to sale.