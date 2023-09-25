Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $21M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Development Site in Pinellas Park, Florida

PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $21 million sale-leaseback of a 29.5-acre industrial site located at 3565 126th Ave. in Pinellas Park. Albany Road Real Estate Partners purchased the site from Gaston Trees Debris Recycling, which is leasing back 10 acres at the site.

Rick Brugge, Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Dominic Montazemi, John Jackson, J.T. Faircloth, Casey Perry, Cassandra Hernandez and Chloe Strada of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Jingoli Power leases 12 acres at the site, and the remaining 7.5 acres is available for lease. Situated less than five miles from the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, the site is zoned for up to 450,000 square feet of industrial development.