Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $22.5M Acquisition Loan for Northern New Jersey Industrial Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

PATERSON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $22.5 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of two industrial properties totaling 192,000 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Paterson. The portfolio, which consists of a 102,000-square-foot building and a 90,000-square-foot building, features 26 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, clear heights of 22 feet and 64 car parking spaces. GID Credit provided the loan to Eagle Cliff Real Estate Partners. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Jason Blankfein of Cushman & Wakefield originated the debt. The firm also represented the seller, Boston-based investment firm Marcus Partners, in the disposition of the portfolio, which was fully leased at the time of sale.

