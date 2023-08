NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $22.5 million sale of a commercial building located at 500 W. 14th St. in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. The square footage and specific use of the freestanding, three-story building were not disclosed. Don Yahn, Ian Brooks and Dan Organ of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Hyundai Motor America, in the lease negotiations. The seller was New York City-based Duanco Inc.