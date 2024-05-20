Monday, May 20, 2024
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $220M Loan for Refinancing of National Industrial Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $220 million loan for the refinancing of a national portfolio of nine industrial buildings totaling 2.1 million square feet. The buildings are located in California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada and Maryland and range in size from 156,000 to 482,000 square feet. Rob Rubano, John Alascio, Alex Hernandez, Brian Share, Alex Lapidus, Joe Lieske, T.J. Sullivan, Ernesto Sanchez and Jason Blankfein of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Ares Industrial Real Estate Income Trust. Affiliates of global private equity firm KKR provided the loan.

