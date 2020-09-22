REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $23.8M Sale of Office Building in Downtown Charleston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, South Carolina, Southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $23.8 million sale of 134 Meeting Street, a 71,947-square-foot office building in downtown Charleston. The asset was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including law firms K&L Gates and Sinkler & Boyd. The building was renovated in 2015 to include a new HVAC system; upgraded lobbies, restrooms and common corridors; and a 1,702-square-foot fitness center with showers. Jared Londry, Rob Cochran and Nolan Ashton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Cobalt Property Group, in the transaction. Highland Ventures, a separate account client of Insite Properties, acquired the property.

