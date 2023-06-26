Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 234,200 SF Industrial Lease in Locust Grove, Georgia

LOCUST GROVE, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 234,200-square-foot lease at Gardner Logistics Park, an industrial development located at 381 Davis Lake Road in Locust Grove, roughly 40 miles southeast of Atlanta. Tenant NVH Korea, an acoustic and thermal management company, will occupy Building 2 at the property, which was built as part of Phase II of the three-phase development. James Phillpott, Ray Stache, Lisa Pittman and Helen Cauthen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties, in the leasing negotiations. NVH Korea marks the sixth major tenant to lease space at Gardner Logistics Park.