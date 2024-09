HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 23,537-square-foot office lease in downtown Houston. The tenant, law firm Frost Brown Todd LLP, will relocate from the city’s Galleria area to the entire 43rd floor of the 55-story building at 1100 Louisiana St. Winfield Haggard Jr. and Diana Bridger of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Fantome Tower LP, in the lease negotiations. Jon Lee, Claire Douthit and Paul Tingley of CBRE represented the tenant.