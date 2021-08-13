Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $23M in Construction Financing for Seniors Housing Community in Rolling Hills Estates, California

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield’s Senior Housing Capital Markets team has arranged $23 million in construction financing for Peninsula Pointe, a to-be-built 87-unit, assisted living and memory care community in Rolling Hills Estates on the Palo Verdes Peninsula. The borrower is a joint venture between Singerman Real Estate and Darnell Capital.

The project includes the redevelopment of an existing, vacant office building into a luxury, three-story 65,000-square-foot seniors housing community to be operated by Cadence Living. The financing was provided by a large regional bank.