Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $24.5M Sale of Marina Del Rey Apartments in Miami Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Marina Del Rey

Located at 1006-1022 Bay Drive, Marina Del Rey features over 400 feet of direct water frontage with views of Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $24.5 million sale of Marina Del Rey, a 108-unit waterfront apartment community in Miami Beach. Calum Weaver, Garrett Pordes, Robert Given, Zach Sackley and Troy Ballard of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Finvarb Group, in the transaction. An entity doing business as 1006 Bay Drive LLC was the buyer. Located at 1006-1022 Bay Drive, Marina Del Rey features over 400 feet of direct water frontage with views of Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami.

