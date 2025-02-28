Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $24.8M Sale of Benton Apartments in Pea Ridge, Arkansas

PEA RIDGE, ARK. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $24.8 million sale of The Benton, a 150-unit multifamily community in Pea Ridge, roughly 30 miles outside Fayetteville. Martin Bynum, Cole Herget and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Aria Holdings LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was South Bend, Ind.-based HPP Equity.

Built in 2024, The Benton features one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 771 square feet to 1,020 square feet in size, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include a 24/7 fitness center, lounge, clubhouse, grill, dog park and cabana.