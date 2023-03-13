Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $24M Sale of Lexington Park Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta
SMYRNA, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Lexington Park, a 156-unit multifamily community located in Smyrna, roughly 16 miles northwest of Atlanta. Travis Presnell, Nathan Swenson and James Wilber of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Castlegate Property Group, in the $24 million transaction. Knickerbocker Asset Management acquired the property. Built in 1963, Lexington Park features amenities including a grill area, swimming pool, dog park and play area, laundry facility and a business center. Castlegate previously completed $500,000 in exterior renovations at the property.