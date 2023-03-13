REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $24M Sale of Lexington Park Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 1963, the community comprises 156 units in Smyrna, Ga.

SMYRNA, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Lexington Park, a 156-unit multifamily community located in Smyrna, roughly 16 miles northwest of Atlanta. Travis Presnell, Nathan Swenson and James Wilber of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Castlegate Property Group, in the $24 million transaction. Knickerbocker Asset Management acquired the property. Built in 1963, Lexington Park features amenities including a grill area, swimming pool, dog park and play area, laundry facility and a business center. Castlegate previously completed $500,000 in exterior renovations at the property.





