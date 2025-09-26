Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $25.2M in Financing for Industrial Property in Warren, Pennsylvania

WARREN, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $25.2 million in financing for an 853,611-square-foot industrial property in Warren, located north of Pittsburgh. According to LoopNet Inc., the complex at 100-200 Murray Drive consists of two buildings that span 304,642 and 548,969 square feet. Building features include clear heights of up to 70 feet and 59 total dock doors. Brad Domenico, Frank Stanislaski and Ethan Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, private investor Yisroel Cherns. The direct lender was not disclosed. The property was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Cummins Inc., Whirley Industries and USA Medical Supplies.