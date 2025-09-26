Friday, September 26, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansNortheastPennsylvania

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $25.2M in Financing for Industrial Property in Warren, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

WARREN, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $25.2 million in financing for an 853,611-square-foot industrial property in Warren, located north of Pittsburgh. According to LoopNet Inc., the complex at 100-200 Murray Drive consists of two buildings that span 304,642 and 548,969 square feet. Building features include clear heights of up to 70 feet and 59 total dock doors. Brad Domenico, Frank Stanislaski and Ethan Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, private investor Yisroel Cherns. The direct lender was not disclosed. The property was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Cummins Inc., Whirley Industries and USA Medical Supplies.

You may also like

Buccini Pollin Buys Three Office Buildings Totaling 252,000...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $20.7M Ground-Lease Sale of...

Miller Construction Underway on $31M Expansion of Sherwin-Williams...

Cresa Arranges 250,041 SF Industrial Lease in Locust...

MMCC Secures $14.5M Construction Financing for Self-Storage Project...

Lincoln Completes 1.6 MSF Windsor Commerce Park in...

JLL Secures $27M Construction Loan for Retail Project...

Lynd Receives $64M Loan for Refinancing of Build-to-Rent...

B&B Group to Open 36,000 SF Headquarters in...