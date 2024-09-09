Monday, September 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Saltese-Creek-Apts-Spokane-WA
Saltese Creek in Spokane, Wash., will offer 192 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center, dog wash, indoor/outdoor lounge and barbecue areas.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $25.3M Construction Loan for Saltese Creek Multifamily Project in Spokane, Washington

by Amy Works

SPOKANE, WASH. — Cushman & Wakefield has secured $25.3 million in construction financing on behalf of Hawkins and its partners for the development of Saltese Creek, an apartment property in Spokane. Chris Moyer, Paul Roeter and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing through Bok Financial on behalf of the borrower.

Situated just south of the intersection of S. Tschirley Road and E. 6th Avenue, Saltese Creek will feature 192 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across six mid-rise, garden-style residential buildings. The community will also offer a 4,128-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, dog wash, indoor/outdoor lounge, barbecue areas and a swimming pool.

You may also like

Agora Realty Completes 42,000 SF Medical Office Building...

Hoar Construction Tops Out 30-Story Icon Student Housing...

DXD Capital Completes 602-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Egg...

Chestnut Hill Realty Delivers 250-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Berkadia Arranges $23M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

Morgan Properties Debuts 70,100 SF Office Headquarters Space...

Rockefeller Group, Matan Cos. Break Ground on 5...

Preiss Completes 105-Unit Signature Music Row Multifamily Community...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.3M Sale of JSB...