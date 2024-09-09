Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $25.3M Construction Loan for Saltese Creek Multifamily Project in Spokane, Washington

SPOKANE, WASH. — Cushman & Wakefield has secured $25.3 million in construction financing on behalf of Hawkins and its partners for the development of Saltese Creek, an apartment property in Spokane. Chris Moyer, Paul Roeter and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing through Bok Financial on behalf of the borrower.

Situated just south of the intersection of S. Tschirley Road and E. 6th Avenue, Saltese Creek will feature 192 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across six mid-rise, garden-style residential buildings. The community will also offer a 4,128-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, dog wash, indoor/outdoor lounge, barbecue areas and a swimming pool.