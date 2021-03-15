Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $25M Sale of Memory Care Community in Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. — Cushman & Wakefield’s Senior Housing Capital Markets team has arranged the off-market sale of a 99-unit,114-bed memory care community in a Portland for $25 million.

This represents the second sale of the community within a 15-month period for the firm, with the first sale as part of a larger disposition of non-core assets for a public REIT.

The seller was a privately owned, California-based national operator. The buyer is a growing regional owner-operator based in the Portland metro area.

The Cushman & Wakefield team involved in the transaction was Rick Swartz, Jay Wagner, Aaron Rosenzweig and Dan Baker.