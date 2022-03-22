REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $25M Sale of Shopping Center in Springfield, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Backlick Center

Backlick Center was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Chick-fil-A, Advance Auto Parts, Outback Steakhouse and Taco Bamba.

SPRINGFIELD, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Backlick Center, a 48,267-square-foot shopping center in Springfield. John Owendoff of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a Dallas-based real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, in the transaction. Rochester, N.Y.-based Glazer Properties acquired the property for $25 million.

Backlick Center was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Chick-fil-A, Advance Auto Parts, Outback Steakhouse and Taco Bamba. Located at 6651-6691 Backlick Road, the property is located 14.6 miles from Washington, D.C., and 13.8 miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

