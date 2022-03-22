Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $25M Sale of Shopping Center in Springfield, Virginia

Backlick Center was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Chick-fil-A, Advance Auto Parts, Outback Steakhouse and Taco Bamba.

SPRINGFIELD, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Backlick Center, a 48,267-square-foot shopping center in Springfield. John Owendoff of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a Dallas-based real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, in the transaction. Rochester, N.Y.-based Glazer Properties acquired the property for $25 million.

Located at 6651-6691 Backlick Road, the property is located 14.6 miles from Washington, D.C., and 13.8 miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.