Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $26.5M Sale of Multifamily Community in Prattville, Alabama

Communal amenities at Prattville at Highland Lakes include a fitness center, spa, pool, sundeck, tennis court and a playground.

PRATTVILLE, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $26.5 million sale of Prattville at Highland Lakes, a 224-unit multifamily community in Prattville. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, spa, pool, sundeck, tennis court and a playground. The community is situated at 1908 Briarwood St., 10 miles northwest of downtown Montgomery. Craig Hey and Jimmy Adams of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Blue Magma Residential, in the transaction. Morrison Avenue Capital Partners acquired the property, which was built in 2001.