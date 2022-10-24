Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $27.2M Acquisition Loan for Long Island Multifamily Property

Cornerstone Yorkshire in Lynbrook, New York, totals 80 units. The property was built in 2022.

LYNBROOK, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $27.2 million acquisition loan for Cornerstone Yorkshire, an 80-unit multifamily property located in the Long Island community of Lynbrook. The newly built complex houses a fitness center, clubroom and outdoor grilling and dining areas. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut and T.J. Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, The Birch Group.