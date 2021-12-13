REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $27.3M Sale of Distribution Center in Lakeland, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

McLane Distribution Center

Located at 2929 Old Tampa Highway, the McLane Distribution Center is situated 30.6 miles east of Tampa and 58.3 miles west of Orlando.

LAKELAND, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of McLane Distribution Center, a 211,113-square-foot distribution center located in Lakeland. The property is fully leased to the McLane Co. Inc., a supply chain services company.

Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Zachary Eicholtz, Chloe Strada and Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Morris Realty Co., in the transaction. New York-based Brookfield Properties acquired the building for $27.3 million.

Located at 2929 Old Tampa Highway, the McLane Distribution Center is situated 30.6 miles east of Tampa and 58.3 miles west of Orlando. The property is also 3.4 miles from downtown Lakeland, and is situated near retailers such as Lakeland-based Publix, Silver Moon Swap Shop Flea Market and a Shell gas station. Built in 1973, the building includes clear heights up to 28 feet, 35-foot x 40-foot column spacing and ample dock-high loading.

