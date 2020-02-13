REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $29.7M Sale of Multifamily Community in North Charleston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

Communal amenities at Greenwood at Ashley River include a clubhouse, pool, playground and a sundeck.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $29.7 million sale of Greenwood at Ashley River, a 280-unit multifamily community in North Charleston. The property offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, pool, playground and a sundeck. The community is situated at 6520 Dorchester Road, 12 miles north of downtown Charleston. The Atlanta-based seller, The RADCO Cos., invested $4.3 million in curb appeal and upgrading amenities. Jordan McCarley, Marc Robinson and Tai Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Brick Lane, a multifamily investment firm based in Washington, D.C., was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020