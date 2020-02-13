Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $29.7M Sale of Multifamily Community in North Charleston

Communal amenities at Greenwood at Ashley River include a clubhouse, pool, playground and a sundeck.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $29.7 million sale of Greenwood at Ashley River, a 280-unit multifamily community in North Charleston. The property offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, pool, playground and a sundeck. The community is situated at 6520 Dorchester Road, 12 miles north of downtown Charleston. The Atlanta-based seller, The RADCO Cos., invested $4.3 million in curb appeal and upgrading amenities. Jordan McCarley, Marc Robinson and Tai Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Brick Lane, a multifamily investment firm based in Washington, D.C., was the buyer.