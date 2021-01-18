Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $29.8M Construction Loan for Metro Boston Seniors Housing Project

Benchmark of Hanover will be a 97-unit assisted living community located on the southern outskirts of Boston.

HANOVER, MASS. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $29.8 million loan for the construction of Benchmark of Hanover, a seniors housing project that will be located approximately 20 miles south of Boston. The borrower is a joint venture between Benchmark Senior Living and Iron Point Partners LLC. The property will feature 97 units of assisted living and memory care. Rick Swartz, Jay Wagner, Sam Dylag, Jack Griffin and Joseph Carbone of Cushman & Wakefield placed the debt through an undisclosed lender.