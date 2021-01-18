REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $29.8M Construction Loan for Metro Boston Seniors Housing Project

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

Benchmark-of-Hanover

Benchmark of Hanover will be a 97-unit assisted living community located on the southern outskirts of Boston.

HANOVER, MASS. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $29.8 million loan for the construction of Benchmark of Hanover, a seniors housing project that will be located approximately 20 miles south of Boston. The borrower is a joint venture between Benchmark Senior Living and Iron Point Partners LLC. The property will feature 97 units of assisted living and memory care. Rick Swartz, Jay Wagner, Sam Dylag, Jack Griffin and Joseph Carbone of Cushman & Wakefield placed the debt through an undisclosed lender.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  