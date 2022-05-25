Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $293.5M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Norwalk, Connecticut

NORWALK, CONN. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $293.5 million sale of The Norwalk Collection, a 662-unit multifamily portfolio located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. The Norwalk Collection comprises three buildings totaling 334 two-bedroom units and 328 one-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, fitness center, roof deck and tenant lounges. The properties also house approximately 68,000 square feet of retail space and 789 parking spots. Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Brian Whitmer and Ryan Dowd of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Invictus Real Estate Partners and 166 2nd Financial Services, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Beachwold Residential. Mona Carlton, Elliott Throne, Scott Aiese and Kenny Cutler off JLL provided a total of $33.1 million in Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of Beachwold Residential.