Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $29M Sale of New Industrial Facility in Greer, South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $29 million sale of Velocity II, a newly built industrial facility in Greer spanning nearly 300,000 square feet. Built in 2022, the property is located at 915 Victor Hill Road, about one mile from I-85 and four miles from South Carolina Port Authority’s Inland Port Greer.

Childress Klein and Cullum Interests co-developed the logistics facility on a speculative basis, but the property was fully leased at the time of sale. Velocity II features 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, LED lighting, 66 high dock-high doors and two ramped drive-in doors, five separate office store fronts and 220 automobile parking spaces with the opportunity for further expansion.

Rob Cochran, Bill Harrison, Nolan Ashton, Casey Masters, Stewart Calhoun, Brian Young, Elliott Fayssou, and Kacie Jackson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the developers in the transaction. Stream Realty Acquisition LLC is the buyer.