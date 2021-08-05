Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $30.2M Construction Loan for Single-Family Rental Community in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $30.2 million in construction financing for The Hamlet at MidCity, a single-family rental community in Huntsville. Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan, Richard Henry and J.P. Cordeiro of Cushman & Wakefield secured the three-year, floating-rate loan through Regions Bank on behalf of the developer, Middleburg Communities.

The Hamlet at MidCity will include 120 standalone cottages and 55 separate duplex buildings totaling 230 units. Floor plans will range from one- to three-bedrooms, with an average unit size of 1,259 square feet. Community amenities will include a saltwater pool, outdoor grilling common areas, fitness center, dog park, pet spa and fire pits.

Located on Old Monrovia Road off Highway 72, the property is a half-mile north of MidCity District, an $850 million mixed-use development that when complete will contain 400,000 square feet of office space and 350,000 square feet of retail space.