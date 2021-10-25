Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $30.6M Sale of Two Apartment Communities in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The Greens on 5th totals 96 units and offers two- and three-bedroom floorplans that average approximately 830 to 1,200 square feet.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Elevate at 604 West and Greens on 5th, two apartment communities totaling 195 units in Fort Walton Beach. Parker Caldwell and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Lurin Capital, in the transaction. Pedcor acquired both properties for $30.6 million.

Elevate at 604 West includes 99 units and offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans that average 678 to 958 square feet. Built in 1971, the units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, tub and shower and Wi-Fi. Community amenities include a swimming pool, greenspace, laundry facility and courtyards. Elevate at 604 West was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Located at 604 Colonial Drive, the property is situated 8.5 miles from Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and 10.7 miles from Destin.

The Greens on 5th totals 96 units and offers two- and three-bedroom floorplans that average approximately 830 to 1,200 square feet. Built in 1983, units include washer/dryer hookups, linen closets, carpet and Wi-Fi. Community amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, elevator and laundry facilities. The Greens on 5th was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Located at 5 Mooney Road NE, the apartment property is situated adjacent to Okaloosa Technical College and is located 5.5 miles from the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.