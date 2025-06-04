Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Linden-Logistics-Center
Linden Logistics Center offers connectivity to major logistics hubs, including the Port of New York/New Jersey and Newark Liberty International Airport.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $300M in Permanent Financing for Northern New Jersey Industrial Buildings

by Taylor Williams

LINDEN, N.J. ­— Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $300 million in permanent financing for Buildings 300, 400 and 700 within Linden Logistics Center in Northern New Jersey. Linden Logistics Center is a newly completed development that was 94 percent leased at the time of the loan closing to tenants such as Samsung Electronics America, Vanguard Logistics, Fabuwood Cabinetry and OCM Globe. Buildings at the property feature a mix of front-load and cross-dock configurations as well as clear heights of 40 feet. John Alascio, Alex Hernandez, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Mitch Rothstein of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the fixed-rate debt on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Advance Realty Investors and Greek Real Estate Partners. The direct lender was not disclosed.

