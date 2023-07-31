Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Office Complex

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $30 million loan for the refinancing of Brewster LIC, a 700,000-square-foot office complex located at 27-01 Queens Plaza North in the borough’s Long Island City area. The property, which is currently undergoing a capital improvement program, was 72 percent leased at the time of the loan closing to JetBlue and Amaris. Amenities include a fitness center, conference center, terraces and a designated food-and-beverage facility. Gideon Gil, Lauren Kaufman and Dale Braverman of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the debt through Apple Bank on behalf of the borrower, Brause Realty.