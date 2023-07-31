Monday, July 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Brewster-LIC-Queens
Brewster LIC in Queens totals 700,000 square feet. The property was 72 percent leased at the time of the loan closing.
LoansNew YorkNortheastOffice

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Office Complex

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $30 million loan for the refinancing of Brewster LIC, a 700,000-square-foot office complex located at 27-01 Queens Plaza North in the borough’s Long Island City area. The property, which is currently undergoing a capital improvement program, was 72 percent leased at the time of the loan closing to JetBlue and Amaris. Amenities include a fitness center, conference center, terraces and a designated food-and-beverage facility. Gideon Gil, Lauren Kaufman and Dale Braverman of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the debt through Apple Bank on behalf of the borrower, Brause Realty.

You may also like

Forman Capital Provides $19.5M Construction Loan, Equity for...

JLL Provides $34.6M Loan for Refinancing of Savor...

Montane Building Group Begins Renovations at HDR Headquarters...

PSRS Arranges $9.6M Refinancing for Renaissance Court Mixed-Use...

Wilder Acquires 429,285 SF Walpole Mall in Metro...

Douglaston Development Nears Completion of 188-Unit Affordable Seniors...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two Net-Leased...

Central Rock Gym Signs 22,000 SF Retail Lease...

Newmark Brokers $58M Sale of Two Office, Life...