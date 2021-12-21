Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $315M Office Sale in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

ORLANDO, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $315 million sale of SouthPark Center, a 10-building suburban office park in Orlando totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet. PPF Real Estate, part of PPF Group, acquired the property. The property is located near John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road. The property was sold for the highest amount ever for the office market in Orlando, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Rick Brugge, Dominic Montazemi, Zach Eicholtz, Brooke Tulley and Ryan Jenkins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Boston-based AEW Capital Management, in the sales transaction.

Additionally, Brian Linnihan, Jason Hochman, Mike Ryan and Ron Granite of Cushman & Wakefield arranged $233 million in acquisition financing on behalf of PPF Real Estate.