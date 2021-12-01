REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $32.3M Sale of Apartment Community in Tallahassee

Canyon Park

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $32.3 million sale of Canyon Park, a 252-unit apartment community in Tallahassee. Nick Meoli and Mike Donaldson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Stratford Management, in the transaction. Nashville-based Inman Equities acquired the property.

Canyon Park offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Units feature washers and dryers in every unit, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, spacious closets and a private patio in select units. Community amenities include a fitness center with a yoga room, swimming pool, sand volleyball court, playground, nine-hole disc golf course, dog parks and a nature workout trail. The property was 56 percent leased at the time of the sale.

Located at 1326 W. Tharpe St., Canyon Park originally was built as a student housing community as the property is situated 1.5 miles from Florida State University and 3.7 miles from Florida A&M University. However, in 2020, the property was converted to a multifamily property by previous ownership, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Stratford Management renovated 142 of the units, as well as all the common area spaces.

