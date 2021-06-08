Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $32.7M Sale of Apartment Community in Metro Birmingham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

The Park at Wakefield & Wellington is a 408-unit apartment community located at 861 Tyler Circle in Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham.

HOOVER, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $32.7 million sale of The Park at Wakefield & Wellington, a 408-unit apartment community located at 861 Tyler Circle in Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham.

Jimmy Adams and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller. Audubon, an Atlanta-based firm specializing in the acquisition and management of multifamily properties throughout the Southeast, was the buyer.

Constructed in 1973, The Park at Wakefield & Wellington features 46 percent townhome floor plans with private entrances. Community amenities include a business center, clubhouse, cyber café, fitness center, laundry facility and swimming pool. Bluff Park Village, a $9.5 million grocery-anchored retail project across the street, is set to deliver before the end of the year. The apartment complex is located 9.2 miles from Birmingham and 15 miles from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.