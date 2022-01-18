Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $33.4M Sale of Two Apartment Communities in Gainesville, Florida

Williamsburg Village (pictured) is located at 2000 SW 16th St. in Gainesville, Fla.

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $33.4 million sale of two apartment communities in Gainesville known as Mount Vernon and Williamsburg Village. Mike Donaldson and Nick Meoli of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a New York-based private equity fund, in the transaction. An undisclosed private investor based in Orlando was the buyer.

Mount Vernon is located at 2370 SW Archer Road, and Williamsburg Village is located at 2000 SW 16th St. Both multifamily communities offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features at both apartment communities include stainless steel appliances, laminate countertops, wood-style vinyl flooring, ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms, window coverings and a patio or balcony. Both properties feature a swimming pool, poolside fire pit, grilling station and onsite laundry services. Mount Vernon was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale, while Williamsburg Village was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Both properties are located close to retailers such as Butler Pizza, Whole Foods Market, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Total Wine & More, Trader Joe’s and Target. The properties are also situated close to the University of Florida College of Medicine, University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and the Gainesville Regional Airport.