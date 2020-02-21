Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $33.5M Sale of Apartment Community in South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $33.5 million sale of The Flats at Arrowood, a 301-unit multifamily community in Charlotte’s Montclaire South neighborhood. The property offers studio to three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 525 to 1,270 square feet. Communal amenities include a courtyard, fitness center, pool, sundeck, clubhouse and a business center. The Flats at Arrowood was originally developed in 1980. The seller, Blackfin Real Estate Investors, renovated the community in 2017. The property is situated at 8508 Lodge S. Circle, nine miles south of downtown Charlotte. Marc Robinson, Watson Bryant and Brooks Colquitt of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Quantum Equities acquired the asset.