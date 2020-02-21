REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $33.5M Sale of Apartment Community in South Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Flats at Arrowood include a courtyard, fitness center, pool, sundeck, clubhouse and a business center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $33.5 million sale of The Flats at Arrowood, a 301-unit multifamily community in Charlotte’s Montclaire South neighborhood. The property offers studio to three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 525 to 1,270 square feet. Communal amenities include a courtyard, fitness center, pool, sundeck, clubhouse and a business center. The Flats at Arrowood was originally developed in 1980. The seller, Blackfin Real Estate Investors, renovated the community in 2017. The property is situated at 8508 Lodge S. Circle, nine miles south of downtown Charlotte. Marc Robinson, Watson Bryant and Brooks Colquitt of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Quantum Equities acquired the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult