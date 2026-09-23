Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $33.7M Sale of Office Building in Ontario, California

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of 901 Via Piemonte, a Class A office building in Ontario. MGR Real Estate purchased the asset from Greenlaw Partners LLC for $33.7 million. Built in 2008, 901 Via Piemonte is five-story, 122,602-square-foot building. Additionally, the building includes 1,000 onsite parking spaces, advanced security systems and energy-efficient infrastructure. Jeffrey Cole, Nico Napolitano, Kristen Schottmiller and Ted Terry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Michael Rademaker and Tony Hermosillo of MGR Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction.