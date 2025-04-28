Monday, April 28, 2025
MSC Cruises USA, the North American arm of the Geneva, Switzerland-based international cruise line, will occupy 33,827 square feet at BayView Corporate Tower in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 33,827 SF Office Lease for MSC Cruises in Fort Lauderdale

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 33,827-square-foot lease for MSC Cruises USA, the North American arm of the Geneva, Switzerland-based international cruise line, at BayView Corporate Tower in Fort Lauderdale. MSC Cruises USA will expand its office by 15,000 square feet, using the sixth floor of the tower to house its finance, outbound sales, IT and human resource teams.

The lease will expand the company’s presence in South Florida ahead of the opening of its North American Cruise Division Headquarters in downtown Miami’s Sawyer’s Walk development.

Deanna Lobinsky and Chase Kulp of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Somerset Properties, and its equity partners, while Alan Kleber, Tyler Reynolds and Scott Quick of Cushman & Wakefield represented MSC Cruises USA.

Situated at 6451 North Federal Highway, BayView Corporate Tower was originally built in 1973 and renovated in 2019. Amenities at the property — which totals 413,000 square feet — feature a conference facility, gym, café/lounge, gift shop and a five-story covered parking garage.

