Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., Northsight Corporate Center offers 136,682 square feet of Class A office space.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $34M in Acquisition Financing for Office Property in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $34 million in acquisition financing for Northsight Corporate Center, a 136,682-square-foot office property in Scottsdale. Completed earlier this year, Northsight Corporate Center features 45,000-square-foot flexible floor plates, a 5/1000 parking ratio, electric vehicle charging stations and an onsite restaurant. An investment management company fully occupies the three-story complex. Kristian Brown of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing, which consists of a $25 million loan and $9 million in preferred equity, on behalf of the borrower, Northern California-based Vertical Ventures.

