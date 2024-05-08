Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $34M in Acquisition Financing for Office Property in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $34 million in acquisition financing for Northsight Corporate Center, a 136,682-square-foot office property in Scottsdale. Completed earlier this year, Northsight Corporate Center features 45,000-square-foot flexible floor plates, a 5/1000 parking ratio, electric vehicle charging stations and an onsite restaurant. An investment management company fully occupies the three-story complex. Kristian Brown of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing, which consists of a $25 million loan and $9 million in preferred equity, on behalf of the borrower, Northern California-based Vertical Ventures.