Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $35.6M Sale of Astoria Apartments in Mobile, Alabama
MOBILE, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Astoria, a 252-unit multifamily community in Mobile. Carter Multifamily purchased the community from Saxony Capital Management for $35.6 million. Andrew Brown and Ben Thomas of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2001, Astoria’s amenities include a resident lounge with billiards, foosball and a coffee bar; a remodeled clubhouse and wellness center; valet trash removal; and a saltwater swimming pool with an outdoor kitchen area. Carter Multifamily plans to make interior renovations to Astoria during its ownership period, according to Cushman & Wakefield.
