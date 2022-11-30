REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $35.6M Sale of Astoria Apartments in Mobile, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

The buyer, Carter Multifamily, plans to make interior renovations to Astoria during its ownership period, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

MOBILE, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Astoria, a 252-unit multifamily community in Mobile. Carter Multifamily purchased the community from Saxony Capital Management for $35.6 million. Andrew Brown and Ben Thomas of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2001, Astoria’s amenities include a resident lounge with billiards, foosball and a coffee bar; a remodeled clubhouse and wellness center; valet trash removal; and a saltwater swimming pool with an outdoor kitchen area. Carter Multifamily plans to make interior renovations to Astoria during its ownership period, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  