EUGENE, ORE. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Crescent Park, a 119-unit independent living community in Eugene.

Built in 2014, the community is a three-story, 116,000-square-foot community on 5.7 acres. Inspired Healthcare Capital acquired the asset for $35 million.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Rick Swartz, Jay Wagner, Aaron Rosenzweig and Dan Baker represented the seller, an investment management firm with a focus on alternative assets including seniors housing.