SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has advised an Arizona-based commercial real estate investment company in securing $37.1 million of financing for the previously announced acquisition of Scottsdale Centre Medical, a 163,311-square-foot medical outpatient building in Scottsdale. Tyler Morss of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing for the buyer. The lender was Arizona-based Foothills Bank, a division of Glacier Bank, which is owned by Glacier Bancorp.