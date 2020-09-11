Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $37.1M Refinancing Loan for New Seniors Housing Community in Charleston

Wellmore of Daniel Island is a 186-unit, 198-bed seniors housing community that opened in 2018 in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $37.1 million refinancing loan for Wellmore of Daniel Island, an assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing community in Charleston. Wellmore of Daniel Island is a 186-unit, 198-bed community that opened in 2018. It is located within the Daniel Island area, near downtown Charleston and overlooking the Daniel Island Club Beresford Creek golf course. Truist Financial provided the loan to the borrower and owner, an affiliate of Maxwell Group. The Cushman & Wakefield Senior Housing Capital Markets team involved in the transaction included Richard Swartz, Tim Hosmer and Chris Remeika.