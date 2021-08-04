REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $38.8M Sale of Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center Near Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

First National Realty Partners acquired Cedar Center South in University Heights.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OHIO — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $38.3 million sale of Cedar Center South in University Heights, about nine miles east of Cleveland. Anchored by Whole Foods Market, the 138,881-square-foot shopping center is located on Cedar Road. It is 91 percent leased to tenants such as CVS Pharmacy, Dollar Tree and Goodwill. Evan Halkias, Michael Marks, Hank Davis and Lane Breedlove of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller. Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan, Richard Henry and Taylor Crowder of Cushman & Wakefield arranged a $25.7 million acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, First National Realty Partners. Sentinel Investments provided the 10-year, fixed-rate loan.

