EDISON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $4.9 million in financing for an 82,500-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Edison. Streamline Realty Funding provided the debt, which the borrower, Catalyst Development Partners, will use to acquire the 6.7-acre site and fund predevelopment costs. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Jason Blankfein led the transaction for Cushman & Wakefield.