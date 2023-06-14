Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $40.5M Sale of Two Northern New Jersey Medical Office Buildings

LIVINGSTON AND NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $40.5 million sale of two medical office buildings totaling 131,314 square feet in Northern New Jersey. The buildings, which are located in Livingston and New Providence, were both fully leased at the time of sale to regional provider Summit Health. Gary Gabriel, Frank DiTommaso, David Bernhaut, Andy Merin and Max Helfman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, The Silverman Group, in the transaction. Len Blackman of Leklen Realty represented the buyer, Nashville-based Montecito Medical Real Estate.