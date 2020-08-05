REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $41.2M Sale of Industrial Property in Central Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

LAKELAND, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $41.2 million sale of CenterState West, a 440,000-square-foot distribution center in Lakeland. The property is situated on 44 acres at 8054 State Road 33 N., 40 miles east of downtown Tampa and 45 miles west of downtown Orlando. The building features 115 dock doors, 36-foot clear heights, 120- to 130-foot truck court depths, 172 trailer parking spaces and ESFR sprinklers. Rick Brugge, Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Dominic Montazemi, Zachary Eicholtz and Brooke Tulley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture between Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group and Grandview Partners, in the transaction. Nuveen Real Estate acquired the property.

