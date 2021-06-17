Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $42.6M Construction Loan for New Jersey Industrial Project

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $42.6 million construction loan for the second phase of Logan North Industrial Park, a 3.2 million-square-foot development in the Southern New Jersey community of Logan Township. The funds will finance construction of Buildings A and F, which will measure 164,112 and 326,937 square feet, respectively. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut and T.J. Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield placed the debt through Wells Fargo on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Advance Realty Investors and Greek Development. The first phase of the 415-acre project spanned 1.6 million square feet