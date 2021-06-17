REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $42.6M Construction Loan for New Jersey Industrial Project

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $42.6 million construction loan for the second phase of Logan North Industrial Park, a 3.2 million-square-foot development in the Southern New Jersey community of Logan Township. The funds will finance construction of Buildings A and F, which will measure 164,112 and 326,937 square feet, respectively. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut and T.J. Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield placed the debt through Wells Fargo on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Advance Realty Investors and Greek Development. The first phase of the 415-acre project spanned 1.6 million square feet

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews