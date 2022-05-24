Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 42,000 SF Office Lease at 800 Brickell in Miami

The tenant, IT management software provider Kaseya, is slated to officially move into the top three floors of 800 Brickell in Miami. (Kaseya signage in the photo is a proposal only. Its official signage will be up on the building soon.)

MIAMI — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 42,000-square-foot office lease at 800 Brickell, an office tower in Miami’s Brickell district. The tenant, IT management software provider Kaseya, is slated to officially move into the top three floors of the 15-story building next year. The 800 Brickell location will be Kaseya’s third office in Brickell. Tony Jones of Cushman & Wakefield represented Kaseya in the lease negotiations. The landlord is Naba Realty LLC.