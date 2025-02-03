Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $42M Sale of Warehouse in Titusville, Florida

TITUSVILLE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $42.2 million sale of Titusville Logistics Center, a Class A warehouse in Titusville. Located at 7700 US Highway 1 roughly 35 miles east of Orlando, the facility totals 247,069 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale. The facility features a tilt-wall construction design with dock-high and drive-in loading doors, 30-foot clear heights, a 130-foot truck court and the potential for rail-side access.

Houston-based Hines acquired the property via its core-plus fund, Hines U.S. Property Partners, from Reich Brothers. Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Rick Brugge and Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Mike Moss and Michael Moss II of Lightle Beckner Robison Inc., represented the buyer in the transaction.