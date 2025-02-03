Monday, February 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Titusville Logistics Center, which totals 247,069 square feet, recently sold for $42.2 million.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $42M Sale of Warehouse in Titusville, Florida

by John Nelson

TITUSVILLE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $42.2 million sale of Titusville Logistics Center, a Class A warehouse in Titusville. Located at 7700 US Highway 1 roughly 35 miles east of Orlando, the facility totals 247,069 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale. The facility features a tilt-wall construction design with dock-high and drive-in loading doors, 30-foot clear heights, a 130-foot truck court and the potential for rail-side access.

Houston-based Hines acquired the property via its core-plus fund, Hines U.S. Property Partners, from Reich Brothers. Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Rick Brugge and Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Mike Moss and Michael Moss II of Lightle Beckner Robison Inc., represented the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

Northmarq Brokers $19.9M Sale of Richland Court Apartments...

CBRE Negotiates $18.1M Sale of Industrial Facility in...

Storm Properties Acquires Self-Storage, Retail Property in Escondido,...

Lauth Communities Acquires 296-Unit Apartment Community in Plainfield,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.7M Sale of Retail...

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Sale of 50,632 SF...

Motown Museum Sells 11,010 SF Warehouse in Southfield,...

S2 Capital Buys 590-Unit Apartment Community in North...

Provident Industrial to Develop 161,408 SF Project in...