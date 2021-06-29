REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $43M Sale of MetLife-Occupied Office Building in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Preserve VII

Preserve VII is a 115,000-square-foot, Class A office building located at 18216 Crane Nest Drive in Tampa.

TAMPA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $43 million sale of Preserve VII, a 115,000-square-foot, Class A office building located at 18216 Crane Nest Drive in Tampa. Situated within a corporate office park called Highwoods Preserve, the four-story building is 100 percent leased to MetLife Corp., whose lease runs through October 2031. The building includes large windows and structured parking with a parking ratio of 4.5 per 1,000 square feet.

Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Dominic Montazemi, Zachary Eicholtz, Ryan Jenkins and Robert Elms of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Highwoods Properties Inc., in the transaction. New York City-based Sentinel Real Estate Corp. acquired the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews