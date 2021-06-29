Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $43M Sale of MetLife-Occupied Office Building in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Preserve VII is a 115,000-square-foot, Class A office building located at 18216 Crane Nest Drive in Tampa.

TAMPA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $43 million sale of Preserve VII, a 115,000-square-foot, Class A office building located at 18216 Crane Nest Drive in Tampa. Situated within a corporate office park called Highwoods Preserve, the four-story building is 100 percent leased to MetLife Corp., whose lease runs through October 2031. The building includes large windows and structured parking with a parking ratio of 4.5 per 1,000 square feet.

Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Dominic Montazemi, Zachary Eicholtz, Ryan Jenkins and Robert Elms of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Highwoods Properties Inc., in the transaction. New York City-based Sentinel Real Estate Corp. acquired the property.