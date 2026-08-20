Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $450M Sale of Tri-State Commercial Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $450 million sale of a four-property commercial portfolio located throughout the greater New York City area. The portfolio comprises existing multifamily, retail, healthcare and industrial buildings spanning roughly 4 million square feet, as well as multiple development sites totaling roughly 300 acres, in the following markets: East Fishkill, N.Y., Edgewater, N.J., Norwalk, Conn. and Yonkers, N.Y.

Specifically, the portfolio includes iPark 84, a 270-acre, 1.8 million-square-foot industrial campus in East Fishkill that was originally built to be IBM’s flagship semiconductor manufacturing plant and can support another 1.5 million square feet of new development. Other properties within the portfolio include Edgewater Harbor, a 262-unit waterfront apartment complex with 60,000 square feet of retail space; a 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Norwalk that is anchored by a Northwell Health medical outpatient facility; and Trilogy Lofts, a newly constructed, 97-unit apartment building in Yonkers.

Andy Merin, Frank DiTommaso and Ryan Dowd of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between New York-based Saber-Hightower, Waterfall Asset Management and Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. John Alascio, Alex Hernanez, Brad Domenico, Chuck Kohaut and Mitch Rothstein, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged acquisition financing for the deal.